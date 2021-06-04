nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. nVent Electric reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.