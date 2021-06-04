Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.09). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 213.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.