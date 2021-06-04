Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NAZ stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.