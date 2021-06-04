Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Nutrien has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

