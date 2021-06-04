NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,740 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

