NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,740 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.