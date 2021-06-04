Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $416.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00303872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00250055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.53 or 0.01165828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,089.74 or 1.00202531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.