Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole Sells 20,978 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38.

NUAN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,678.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

