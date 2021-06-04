NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

