Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

