Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.