Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
