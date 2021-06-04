NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 34,585 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,585 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

