NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 369 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.