NorthRock Partners LLC Has $59.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $59,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,903,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000.

SLYV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 2,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

