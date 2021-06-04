NorthRock Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises about 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.