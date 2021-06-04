NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 6,028 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.16. 3,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,844. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

