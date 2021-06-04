North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.26. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.56.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,890. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 in the last three months.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

