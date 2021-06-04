Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $599.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.30 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 451,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.51 on Friday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

