Nord/LB Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €88.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.72 ($92.61).

SAX stock opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.34. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

