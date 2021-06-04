Nord/LB Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER stock opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €117.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.80.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Total Return

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.