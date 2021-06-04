Nord/LB Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER stock opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €117.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.80.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

