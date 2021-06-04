Noku (NOKU) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Noku has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $8,829.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00992619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.24 or 0.09856697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00051350 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

