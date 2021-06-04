Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $101,430.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 189,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $834.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

