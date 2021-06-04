Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $101,430.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nkarta stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 189,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $834.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
