NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Sells $102,240.00 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.48 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NiSource by 34.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,398,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after buying an additional 357,213 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NiSource by 25.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NiSource by 3,146.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 320,807 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in NiSource by 399.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 60.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 913,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

