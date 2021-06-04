NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.90.

NIOBF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

