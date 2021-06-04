Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. 15,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

