NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

NGL opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $404.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

