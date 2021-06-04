NFTX One Day Volume Reaches $894,720.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. NFTX has a market cap of $29.52 million and $894,720.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $62.86 or 0.00170473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00998546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.09 or 0.09800548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

