NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.28. 598,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 631,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price target on NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60.

NEXE Innovations Inc, a material company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.