New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $8,630,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

