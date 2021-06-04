Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in Netflix by 129.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 35,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 23.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.44. 162,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. The company has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

