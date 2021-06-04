NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

