NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NetApp has raised its dividend by 146.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

