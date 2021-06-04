Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.