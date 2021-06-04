Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

