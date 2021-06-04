Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,593,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

