Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,593,519 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.52.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
