NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Up 6.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $66.61. 5,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 164,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

