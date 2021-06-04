Needham & Company LLC Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $146.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

