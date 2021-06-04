Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th

Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. Nebula Caravel Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NEBCU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEBCU. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

