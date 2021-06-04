NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NCR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

