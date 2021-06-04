nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $63-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.31 million.nCino also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.23)-(0.21) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -184.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.22. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 over the last ninety days.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.