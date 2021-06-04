Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.87

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 15280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

