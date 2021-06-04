Navcoin Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $539,215.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042290 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,545,622 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

