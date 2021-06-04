National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,393 shares.The stock last traded at $228.61 and had previously closed at $231.99.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.41. The firm has a market cap of $836.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.
National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
