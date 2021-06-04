National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,393 shares.The stock last traded at $228.61 and had previously closed at $231.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.41. The firm has a market cap of $836.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

