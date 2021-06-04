National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE NSA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,524. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.