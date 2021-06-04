National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$98.00.

NA stock opened at C$93.04 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$59.34 and a 52-week high of C$98.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

