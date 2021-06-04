Nanobiotix S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 9th

Nanobiotix’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Nanobiotix had issued 7,300,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $98,550,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $569.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $16,500,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

