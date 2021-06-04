Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MYGN opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,375. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

