Must Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the period. 1Life Healthcare comprises 0.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

