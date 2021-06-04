Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,137. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,568 shares of company stock worth $2,527,089. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.