MurAll Trading Up 176.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 176.9% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $1.20 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,826,127 coins and its circulating supply is 8,650,561,013 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

