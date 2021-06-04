MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 64,800 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 84.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in MSCI by 27.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 31.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $461.98 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

