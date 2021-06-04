MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.82. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.